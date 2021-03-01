Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 3,459.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 54.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

BAND opened at $158.36 on Monday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

