Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $147.18 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

