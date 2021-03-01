Blair William & Co. IL Buys 62 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $613.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $622.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.