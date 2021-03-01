Blair William & Co. IL Buys 62 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $613.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $622.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $681.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.