Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,059 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.28% of Albireo Pharma worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 501,710 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 20.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,360,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,758,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107,820 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

ALBO opened at $34.86 on Monday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $665.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

