Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 43.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,995,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $148.07 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

