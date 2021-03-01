BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 463.6% in February

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 463.6% from the January 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
BST opened at $55.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $62.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
