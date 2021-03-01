BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 463.6% in February

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 463.6% from the January 28th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BST opened at $55.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,774,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,210.6% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 157,894 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

