BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Plans $0.16 None Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of BBK opened at $16.00 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.
About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust
