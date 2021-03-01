BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Plans $0.16 None Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a None dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BBK opened at $16.00 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.