BlackRock Inc. Has $323.07 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.15% of Gentherm worth $323,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM stock opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

