BlackRock Inc. Acquires 35,005 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of AMERCO worth $312,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $574.72 on Monday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $577.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.00 and a 200-day moving average of $413.27.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

