BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,544,588 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,544,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Service Properties Trust worth $301,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVC opened at $12.84 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

