Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $81.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. 289,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,390 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Blackbaud by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

