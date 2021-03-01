BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

BTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BTAI opened at $53.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.