BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BMRN stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $585,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,287,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

