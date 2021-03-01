BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D-“

TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,740,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.