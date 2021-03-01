Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Achieves $2.49 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $4.32 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.00795405 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00030115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.53 or 0.04578184 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,485,381,146 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

