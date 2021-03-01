BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $85.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $132.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.19.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

