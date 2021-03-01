B&G Foods (BGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

