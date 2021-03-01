Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.19.

NYSE BBY opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

