Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 389,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 743.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 175,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

