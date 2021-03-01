Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.