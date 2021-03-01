Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,659 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $86.44 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.