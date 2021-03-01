Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2,163.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sony by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Sony by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $105.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

