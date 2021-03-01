Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $317,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 436,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,284,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after acquiring an additional 196,958 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

