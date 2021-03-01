Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on March 17th

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Bell Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.12.

Bell Financial Group Company Profile

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

