Bell Financial Group Limited (BFG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on March 17th

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Bell Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.12.
Bell Financial Group Company Profile
