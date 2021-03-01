BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $429.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price upped by Cowen from $348.00 to $429.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group lowered BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.71.

BeiGene stock opened at $320.00 on Thursday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

