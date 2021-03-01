BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $320.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,967,153 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

