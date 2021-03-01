BeiGene, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($4.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%.

BGNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.71.

BGNE stock opened at $320.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.57. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

In other BeiGene news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

