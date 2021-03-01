Beer Money (BEER) Hits Market Capitalization of $375,930.53

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Beer Money has a market cap of $375,930.53 and approximately $14,759.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00773702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041333 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

