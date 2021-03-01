Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 490,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

CVX stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 273,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

