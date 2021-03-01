Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 4,444 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 102,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129,520 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,722,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

