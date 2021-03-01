Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up about 1.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Twitter by 105.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,491,000 after buying an additional 245,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.64. 435,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,971,219. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

