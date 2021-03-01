Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $89.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -6.34. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $126.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.