Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTE. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underpeform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.07.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$1.39.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

