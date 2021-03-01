Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

