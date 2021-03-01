Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

