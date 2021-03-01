Barrington Research Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $63.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 8,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

