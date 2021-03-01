Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. SES has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.