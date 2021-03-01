Barclays Increases Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $85.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $77.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,814,000 after purchasing an additional 63,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

