Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.05

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $6.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

