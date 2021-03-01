Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 615,642 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,852,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $185,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

