Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $210,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $161.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.39. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

