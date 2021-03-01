Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 387,028 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.40% of The Western Union worth $216,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WU opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,510 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

