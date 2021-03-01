Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 245,076 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Conagra Brands worth $190,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

