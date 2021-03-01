Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $224.73 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $224,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $576.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $625.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.52 and a 200-day moving average of $546.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,610,846 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

