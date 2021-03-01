Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $198.61 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $198,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 56.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 179.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 156,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 389.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 215.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 50,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN opened at $212.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

