Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of The Kraft Heinz worth $234,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 449,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 285,511 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of -90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

