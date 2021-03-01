Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of The Trade Desk worth $204,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $805.39 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 275.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $696.74.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $768.60.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,388 shares of company stock worth $161,618,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

