Bank of Hawaii Purchases 943 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 80,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

