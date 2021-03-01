Bank of Hawaii Invests $501,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $93.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,367. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

