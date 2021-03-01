Bank of Hawaii Has $910,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

